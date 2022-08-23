Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 279,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $25,117,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

