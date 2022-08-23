Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

