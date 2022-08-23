Abbrea Capital LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

