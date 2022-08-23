Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

BX opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

