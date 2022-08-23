Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 559 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

