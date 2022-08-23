Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Stock Up 0.6 %

Agiliti stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.