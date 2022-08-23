Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Alarm.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

