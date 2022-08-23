American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Activity at American States Water
American States Water Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.28. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American States Water Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 71.30%.
American States Water Company Profile
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
