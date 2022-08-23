Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

COLD stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

