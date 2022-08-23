AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.