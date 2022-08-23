Antero Resources (AR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2022 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2022 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/19/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

Shares of AR stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

