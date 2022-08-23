Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.