Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

