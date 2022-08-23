Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

DGX opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

