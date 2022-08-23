Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,897,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,360,000 after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.