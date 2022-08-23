Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,065,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,107,000 after purchasing an additional 274,298 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 177,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

