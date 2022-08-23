Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $263,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

