Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and RPC (NYSE:RES) Critical Analysis

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of RPC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC 6.90% 12.08% 8.98% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 1 0 1 0 2.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RPC and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RPC currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.96%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. Given RPC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Dividends

RPC pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. RPC pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPC and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $864.93 million 1.93 $7.22 million $0.37 20.86 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.26 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Summary

RPC beats Aris Water Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

