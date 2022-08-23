B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,440,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,005,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 97,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 215,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $24.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

