B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

