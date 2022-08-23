B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average is $124.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

