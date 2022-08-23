B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 416,100 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $909.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.28. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.