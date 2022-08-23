B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $18.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

