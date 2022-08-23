B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

