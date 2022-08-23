B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

