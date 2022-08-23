B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $176.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

