B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.29%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.