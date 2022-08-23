B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,845 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Telos stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $653.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

