Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $84.12 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $596.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $70,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

