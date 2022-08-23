Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 88.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

