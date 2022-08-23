Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $596.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

