Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 34 ($0.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 35.20 ($0.43).

BSE stock opened at GBX 20.44 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £240.79 million and a PE ratio of 681.33. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 20.68 ($0.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

