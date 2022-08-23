Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 267,377 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Baxter International worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Baxter International by 91.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10,891.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

