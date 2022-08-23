Berry Global Group (BERY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY):

8/9/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $72.00.

8/5/2022 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $70.00.

7/20/2022 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $73.00.

7/8/2022 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Berry Global Group Inc alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.