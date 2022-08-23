BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 321,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $422.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

