BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

CARR opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

