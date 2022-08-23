BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 1,478 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $522,352,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,990,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.21 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.