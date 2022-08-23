BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 19,183 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 322,100 shares of company stock worth $11,103,114. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.