BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

