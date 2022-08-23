BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 29,190 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $75,114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,329,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

