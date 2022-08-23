BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,164,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.
NYSE:ORA opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
