BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DexCom were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in DexCom by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in DexCom by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 3,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 474.0% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $336,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.0 %

DXCM opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

