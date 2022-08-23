BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,373 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

LUMN stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.