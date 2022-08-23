BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,073 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.