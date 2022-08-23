BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

