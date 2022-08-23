BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $892,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

