BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $517,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

