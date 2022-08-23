BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $519,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

