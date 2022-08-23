BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 44,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

