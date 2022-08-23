BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

